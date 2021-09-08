Ann Reynolds, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Reynolds, 96, died Saturday morning, September 4, 2021 at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born August 17, 1925 in Edinburg, Pennsylvania, a son of Frank R. and Teresa Carr Palestro and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Reynolds, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She worked at Frank’s Shoe Repair Shop.

She enjoyed collecting dolls.

Her husband, Edwin Reynolds, whom she married August 9, 1952, died January 25, 2000.

She leaves a niece and two nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ed Palestro.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

