HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline Dobrovolec, 99, died Sunday, September 3, 2023 at her home.

She was born November 19, 1923 in Masury, a daughter of Joseph and Virginia Valentino Pepe.

Mrs. Dobrovolec, a homemaker, was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, the Slovenian Club and the Disciples of Mary.

Her husband, Albin Dobrovolec, whom she married February 10, 1945, died September 13, 1993.

She leaves a son, Cliff Dobrovolec and his wife, Vera Louise; a daughter-in-law, Clay Dobrovolec; six grandchildren, Margaret (Deric) Shonce, Donald (Dr. Erica) Matthews, Randy (Sheila) Matthews, Cliff (Monet) Dobrovolec, Jenny Zavadil and Cathy (Nick) Coccia and 15 great-grandchildren.

Angeline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albin; a son, Alan Dobrovolec; a brother, Joseph Pepe and a sister, Thelma Bucciarelli.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, September 9, 2023, one half – hour prior to the funeral services from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Chaplain Matt Doerle officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

