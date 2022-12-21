HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allan H. Knupp, 84, died Monday evening, December 19, 2022 at Sharon Regional.

He was born February 27, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of Harold A. and Frances M. Enyeart Knupp and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Knupp was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hubbard and attended services at Citrus Ridge Neighborhood Church in Davenport, Florida.

He was a pump assembler for Commercial Intertech, retiring in 1996.

Allan was an avid golfer, loved camping and Blue Grass Festivals and served many years on the Board of Directors for Citrus Ridge Park in Davenport, Florida.

He leaves his wife, the former, Dorothy C. Castner, whom he married August 29, 1959; a son, Jim (Mary) Knupp of Dublin, Ohio; two daughters, Debbie (Aaron) Shields-Williams of North East, Pennsylvania and Dee Knupp of Vienna; a brother, Richard (Cindy) Knupp of Plain City, Ohio; four sisters, Doris (Bob) Dama of Austintown, Marilyn Morgan of Hubbard, Jean Ayers of Hubbard and Joyce (Victor) Ruminski of Hubbard; five grandchildren, Megan Shields, Morgan (Jacques) Moss, Mandy (Fiancé, Danny Fitzmaurice) Shields, Matthew (Leila) Shields and Michaela (Andrew) Toperzer; three great-grandchildren, Jackson and Madison Moss and Owen Shields and many nieces and nephews.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold Knupp.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Phillip McClain officiating.

Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

