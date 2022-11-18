SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. Krauss, 88, entered into Heaven on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Hospice of Dayton.

She was born May 7, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Adams.

Alice, a homemaker, was an avid baker, making bread on Saturday mornings and all the traditional holiday treats. She was known as “The Cookie Lady” by friends, neighbors and the local dialysis center where she donated her time. Alice enjoyed Gospel music, especially the Gaither Family, reading her Bible, novels about historical events and doing crossword puzzles. She never met a stranger, always had kind words and an open heart. Alice loved God and it showed through her wonderful smile.

Alice was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by four children, Dennis, Cheryl, Tia and George; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul and oldest son, Paul, Jr.

She will be dearly missed by all her family, friends and church families.

There are no calling hours.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hubbard Union Cemetery Chapel, 210 Oakdale Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420-1890.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alice J. Krauss, please visit our floral store.