Alex J. Rood, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex J. Rood, 29, died Friday, August 20, 2021.

He was born May 16, 1992 in Youngstown, a son of Jeff Rood and Lori Stambaugh Rood.

Alex, of the Christian faith was a 2010 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles and driving cars.

He leaves his father, Jeffrey Rood of Austintown; his mother, Lori Rood of Dallas, Texas; paternal grandmother, Diane E. Rood of Greenford; four sisters, Alicia N. Whiteley and her husband, Richard, of Dallas, Texas, Allison E. Rood of Dallas, Texas, Alana N. Rood of Dallas, Texas and Samantha N. Rood of Youngstown; a brother, Randall Rood of Austintown and two nephews, Kolton and Kason Whiteley.

Alex was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Barbara Stambaugh and paternal grandfather, George H. Rood, Sr.; a niece Kinley Jo Whiteley and a nephew, Kaden Utah Whiteley.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chris Woolley officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

