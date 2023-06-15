HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Lee “Spike” Clark, Jr., 50, passed away peacefully Monday, June 12, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital.

Alan was born July 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a son of Alan L. and Deborah L. Harris Clark, Sr.

Alan a lifelong Hubbard resident graduated from Hubbard High School in 1990.

He worked as dealer and pit boss at Mountaineer Casino.

He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, the former Bonnie Biejacki, whom he married April 1, 2016. Alan was a loving Dad and was very proud of his children.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, gambling and football. Alan was an avid Washington Redskins fan, most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He leaves his wife, Bonnie; a daughter, Courtney and a son, Hunter, all at home; his sisters, Lisa Chaibi and Tina Skruck, both of Hubbard; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; many cousins, aunts, uncles and his loving dog, Skye.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Ahmed Chaibi.

Memorial Services will be Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Phil Roland officiating.

