HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Matthew Hettrick, 48, died Wednesday afternoon, January 5, 2022 at his home.

He was born September 29, 1973 in Youngstown, a son of Norman “Charles” Hettrick, Sr. and Karen Lynn Adams and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Hettrick, a 1992 graduate of Hubbard High School was an installer for Absolute Auto Glass.

He was a member of the American Pool Association, enjoyed playing pool and was a proud American.

He leaves his parents, Norman “Charles” Hettrick, Sr. and his wife, Linda, of Hubbard; his mother, Karen Lynn Hettrick of Masury; two sons, Joshua Hettrick of Niles and Austin Hettrick of Canfield; two stepsons, Andrew Clay and Mark Fedorchak; a sister, Lisa Taafe and her husband, James, of Hubbard and a grandson, Kobe Hettrick.

Adam was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman “Buddy” Hettrick and Daniel “Boone” Hettrick.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

