Keith Randall Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Keith Randall Brown, who died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Keith R. Brown was born April 3, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Rosalie Rhodes Brown and James W Brown, the second youngest of 11 children.

Keith was a 1981 graduate of North High School.

Keith loved his funkadelic music, singing and dancing. The things he loved most was spending time with his family and friends. Keith was a happy funny guy. He was always making whomever was in his presence laugh. Keith had the most hilarious voice that could make you laugh in the middle of crying. There is so much to be said about Keith. He was a fighter, a survivor of this harsh world. He weathered so many storms. God has seen fit for him to rest now. He no longer has to hurt, fight, or struggle. It is now his time for peace.

He leaves to cherish all good memories his loving mother, Rosalie Brown who he called his “Sweet Pea”, his siblings, Corliss Brown, Marcia Terrell, Galen Brown, Karen (Donald) Jones all of Youngstown, Ronci (Albert) Eke of Houston Texas, Jerome Brown of Youngstown, Terrance/Tramin (Toni) Brown of Houston Texas; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends including his special care giver Salinda Sellars.

He was preceded in death by his father, James W Brown; his siblings, Lindon (Winko) Brown, Rodney Neil Brown,Allison “Oopy” Brown.

The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

