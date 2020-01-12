Keith M. Conklin, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Keith M. Conklin 98, dearest husband, father and grandfather, left this world peacefully in his home on the morning of Thursday, January 9 2020.

Keith was born June 4, 1921 in Braceville, Ohio and built his home in Howland.

He was a 1941 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He enlisted and served in the Navy in WWII as a machinist’s mate second class on the USS Ormsby and the USS Ray K. Edwards in the Pacific theater, honorably discharged November 1945.

He retired as a Millwright from Packard Electric in 1986. Keith enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, John Wayne movies and woodworking.

Keith married his “Guardian Angel” Dorothy V. (Davis) Conklin in St. Stephen Church in Niles, on November 27, 1948. They were blessed with five children, Karen (John) Pluth of Willowick, Mary (Todd) Pittis of Chardon, Kenneth (Lisa M.) Conklin of Lowellville, Rich (Lisa A.) Conklin of Howland, and Suzanne (Calvin) Clay of Howland. He was dearly loved by his seven grandchildren Kyle Conklin (fiancé Lydia Althouse), Carly (Daniel) Slattery, Zackery Conklin, Courtney (Michael) Hudzik, Amelia Clay, Nicholas Conklin and Jonathan (Erica) Gilbert; two great-grandchildren Peter and Philip Slattery.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Dorothy who passed away on December 1, 2017, two brothers and three sisters.

The funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Pineview Cemetery Chapel, Warren by The Trumbull County Honor Guard. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and share condolences with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Keith’s name to Hospice of the Valley.