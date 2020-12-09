Keith L. Licht, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith L. Licht, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

He was born October 31, 1947 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, son of the late Lawrence and Bernadine Osinski Licht.

Keith was retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service and a veteran of the Vietnam War.

After retirement from the service, he worked as a computer programmer in Dayton as a government contractor.

He earned a master’s degree from Central Michigan University.

Keith is survived by his companion, Janet May of East Palestine and a sister, Karla Daniels of Jupiter, Florida.

Following Keith’s wishes, no public services will be held at this time. He will be interred alongside his mother in Glenview Cemetery in East Palestine.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.



