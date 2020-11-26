Keith E. Austin, Sr., Farrell, PA

November 19, 2020

Keith E. Austin, Sr., Farrell, Pennsylvania - obit
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A private homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Keith E. Austin, Sr., 70, will be held Friday at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Austin transitioned unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

