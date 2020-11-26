Keith E. Austin, Sr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A private homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Keith E. Austin, Sr., 70, will be held Friday at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Austin transitioned unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Please visit jewashingtonfuneralservices.com to leave condolences and to sign the online guestbook.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Keith E Austin, Sr.