Keith A. Greene, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Keith A. Greene (Weasel), age 58, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

He is the son of Dorothy M. (DiNardo) Greene and Ronald L. Greene.

His father preceded him in death on August 14, 2018 and his mother survives, living in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Keith was a 1979 Graduate of Reynolds High School and worked construction for Enterprises LLC.

Keith enjoyed cooking, hiking, fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He also loved going to concerts and was a big NASCAR fan.

He was a past Governor of the Greenville Moose and also served as Tommy Moose, the club mascot for many years. He also belonged to the Greenville Elks Club.

In addition to his mother, Keith is survived by two brothers, Robert Greene of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Ted Greene of Meadville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Millie Greene of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Beth Reiser of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three nieces, Rachel Vernille and Lindsey and Vanessa Reiser and one nephew, Robert Greene and six great-nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid 19 Epidemic there will be no services at this time.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice, 1245 Park Avenue, Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania and on-line condolences may be offered by visiting our web site at stevensonfuneralhome.net.