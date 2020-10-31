Kayla Nicole McMurray, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kayla Nicole McMurray, 25, of Newton Falls, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:04 a.m. in Los Angeles, California following a short illness.

She was born on Thursday, May 18, 1995 in Warren the daughter of William G. and Dawn R. Elliott McMurray.

Kayla was a graduate of Newton Falls High School and TCTC in Champion Class of 2013. Her passion for beauty prompted her to become a licensed cosmetologist a job she truly loved for the last 7 years.

She loved music. Kayla enjoyed driving around in her car. She loved her dog Daisy, her job, enjoyed making herself look the very best, shopping and going to the beach.

Kayla will always for remembered and loved by her parents of Newton Falls and her sister Hannah R. McMurray of Newton Falls.

Kayla was welcomed into heaven by her paternal grandparents, Charles W. “Bill” and Edith Harnevious McMurray and her maternal grandparents, Philip “Bob” R. Elliott Sr. and Geraldine L. Yost Elliott.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

A Funeral Service celebrating the life of Kayla will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Newton Falls United Methodist Church, 336 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444 with Pastor Dr. De Wayne Smith officiating.

Burial will follow in Newton Falls West Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

