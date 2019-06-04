Kay “Katie” Haidaris Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kay “Katie” Haidaris passed away at home on Saturday, June 1, 2019, quietly and surrounded by her loving family.

The daughter of Angelo and Anastasia (Kalazoglou) Asvestas, she was born in Weirton, West Virginia on June 18, 1932 and moved to the Warren area where she grew up and gradated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1950.

Angelo, her husband of 53 years, passed away in 2011.

She is survived by her three children, Stacy (Don) Waldron, Dino (Toni) Haidaris and Angie (Chris) Haidaris all of Cortland. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Donny Waldron, Jessica (Mike) Blesch, Angelo Haidaris, Alexandra Haidaris and Dino Haidaris and four great-grandchildren, Gabriella Waldron, Dominic Waldron, Fallon Blesch and Finn Blesch.

Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Eva Estrate.

Katie will be fiercely missed and remembered for her loving, compassionate nature; as well as, the gracious kindness and ready smile that she offered to all who crossed paths with her. Her joy and passion in life was her family and especially being Yaya to her grandchildren.

A service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with visitation one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

A Private burial will at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

The Family requests that in lieu of flowers, any tributes be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, whose tireless care gave tremendous comfort to our mom and our family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Katie’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.