Kay Frances (Hill) Ikirt, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

August 3, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kay Frances Hill-Ikirt, 84, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Salem West.

Born July 15, 1935 in Lisbon, she was a daughter of the late Joseph N. and Ellen L. (Gunn) Hill.

She had worked as a secretary at the Stamets Company in Columbiana and as a private secretary for the government of Guam.

 A member of the First United Methodist Church of Lisbon, she sang in the choir and was a historian.

She was a member of V.F.W. Post 4111 Auxiliary and F.O.E. 2216 Auxiliary.

A licensed genealogist, she was a member of Columbiana County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society.

She was a 1953 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and attended Youngstown College and Penn-Ohio College.

Survivors include her daughter, the Rev. Dr. Brenda (Rymer) Del Rosario-Kerngahan of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; stepson, Glen Ikirt of North Carolina; her brother, Roger (Laurel) Hill of Lisbon and her grandchildren, Arabella and Diana Del Rosario

Her husband, Glendon E. “Tiny” Ikirt, preceded her in death in 2018.

A memorial service will be held on her next birthday.

Arrangements are in the care of the Weber Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the at www.weberfh.com.

