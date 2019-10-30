Kathy Ann Weaver, Erie, PA

ERIE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy Ann Weaver, age 72, died on Friday, October 25, 2019 after an extended illness.

She was born on July 14, 1947 in Lima, Ohio, a daughter of Mary Louise (Kane) and Arthur Rodgers.

Kathy was a 1965 graduate of Riverview High School of Riverview, Michigan. Having moved to Erie in 2008 after living in Kissimmee, Florida and many years in Michigan.

She retired from the Publix grocery chain as a deli manager.

Kathy enjoyed dancing and spending time with her two best friends; as well as, her grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan of all things Michigan, rooting for the Red Wings, Wolverines and Tigers.



Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Christine Waters and Patricia “Tish” Rodgers.

Survivors include her son, Brett A. (Julie) Weaver of Erie, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Madison, Ayden, Dominic and Kathryn; a sister, Mary Ann Boisvert of Gilbert, Arizona; two brothers, Michael Rodgers of Nashville, Tennessee and Jerry Rodgers of Mount Clemens, Michigan and her lifelong best friends, Linda Reagan and Donna Consiglio.



No public services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, Ohio handled the arrangements where you can share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

