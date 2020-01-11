Kathryn “Tina” DeJulia, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn (Tina) DeJulia, 89, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 7, 2020.

She was born on January 12, 1930 to Jerome and Mary (Perry) Lipani in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Tina was a graduate of Penn High School in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Tina was employed at Murphy’s Department store and Jerome’s Flowers in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She married her husband, Joseph, on September 22, 1956 and resided in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Joseph passed on December 7, 2015 and has been sadly missed by his family.

Tina was a member of St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, where she actively volunteered catering social activities and supported charitable events.

She enjoyed Polka dancing with her husband, Joe and hosting summer cookouts with family & friends. She looked forward to her bingo nights and going to the casinos.

Tina was an avid cook of traditional Italian family favorite meals. She enjoyed baking for family and friends that she shared with everyone.

Tina is survived by her son, Dr. Jerome DeJulia of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Cecelia DeJulia and son-in-law, Jim Berns of Charlotte, North Carolina; many loving nieces, nephews and grand doggies, Primi DeJulia, Rocky, Buddy and Lucy Berns.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Angelo and Jerome Lipani; sisters, Frances Lovetri, Pauline Marks and sister-in-law, Mary Lovetri Lipani; niece, Charlene Alexander; nephew, Charles (Chuckie) Lovetri; brother-in-laws; Charles Loverti and Carl Marks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, 311 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA, with Reverend Matthew J. Strickenberger officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hermitage, PA.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in memory of Tina.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.