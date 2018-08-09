My Valley Tributes

Kathryn Marie Cozadd Obituary

Warren, Ohio - August 6, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 08, 2018 08:00 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2018 09:52 AM EDT

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Kathryn Marie Cozadd, 79, of Warren, Ohio, passed unexpectedly on Monday, August 6, 2018, at University Hospital of Cleveland.

She was born May 11, 1939, in Liberty, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Cecelia M. (Labuda) Janosik.

On July 28, 2012, Kathryn married her husband, Wayne L. Cozadd.

Kathryn graduated from Liberty High School class of 1957.

She worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital taking dictation for over 20 years. She then went on to work for Western and Southern as a insurance sales agent. 

Kathryn attended a fibromyalgia support group at First Presbyterian Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Wayne L. Cozadd of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Annette (Ken) Herbster of Orwell, Ohio, Barbara (Rick) Messena of Chandler, Arizona and Christina (Michael) Fisher of Warren, Ohio; stepsons, Rick (Sue) Cozadd of Warren, Ohio, Keith (Darlene) Cozadd of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Duane (Michelle) Cozadd of Columbus, Ohio; as well as 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Orofino and Patricia Masters,.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place with assistance from Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Stella Cerimele Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Stella Cerimele Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jeffrey S. Bailey Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jeffrey S. Bailey Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Denise Marie Dignall-Blom Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Denise Marie Dignall-Blom Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Linette Beinhardt Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Linette Beinhardt Obituary

    Saxonburg, Pennsylvania - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Fred Arthur Stanley Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Fred Arthur Stanley Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Nila A. Beaver Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Nila A. Beaver Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Kathryn Marie Cozadd Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kathryn Marie Cozadd Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Donald Dowd Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donald Dowd Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Richard J.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard J. "Batman" Nuth Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Peggy L. Mason Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy L. Mason Obituary

    North Jackson, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • David J. Santillo Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David J. Santillo Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary

    Austintown Township, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Noel Suarez Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Noel Suarez Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth M.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth M. "Betty" Morgan Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories