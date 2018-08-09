Kathryn Marie Cozadd Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Kathryn Marie Cozadd, 79, of Warren, Ohio, passed unexpectedly on Monday, August 6, 2018, at University Hospital of Cleveland.

She was born May 11, 1939, in Liberty, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Cecelia M. (Labuda) Janosik.

On July 28, 2012, Kathryn married her husband, Wayne L. Cozadd.

Kathryn graduated from Liberty High School class of 1957.

She worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital taking dictation for over 20 years. She then went on to work for Western and Southern as a insurance sales agent.

Kathryn attended a fibromyalgia support group at First Presbyterian Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Wayne L. Cozadd of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Annette (Ken) Herbster of Orwell, Ohio, Barbara (Rick) Messena of Chandler, Arizona and Christina (Michael) Fisher of Warren, Ohio; stepsons, Rick (Sue) Cozadd of Warren, Ohio, Keith (Darlene) Cozadd of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Duane (Michelle) Cozadd of Columbus, Ohio; as well as 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Orofino and Patricia Masters,.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place with assistance from Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.