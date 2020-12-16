JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn M. Shannon, age 73, of Depot Street, Jamestown, passed away Monday afternoon, December 14, 2020 in UPMC Passavant-McCandless, Pittsburgh.

She was born in Greenville on December 30, 1946 a daughter of Walter and Mary (Cadman) Klingensmith.

She was a 1964 graduate of Jamestown High School.

On July 10, 1964, Kathy married Thomas “Tweet” Shannon, he survives.

She was employed as a deli clerk at Carl’s IGA for 20 years.

She was a member of Jamestown VFW Auxiliary.

Kathy enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband of 56 years, she is survived by two sons, Thomas K. Shannon, Jr. and his wife, Melissa and Richard Shannon and his wife, Cora all of Jamestown; a daughter, Jennifer Gula of Ocala, Florida; two brothers, Walter Klingensmith and his wife, Deb, of Adamsville and Paul Klingensmith and his wife, Chris, of Jamestown; a sister, Sue Pier of Greenville; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janet Peden.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown VFW, 205 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA 16134.