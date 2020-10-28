Kathryn M. Miller, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn M. Miller, 74, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in UPMC Horizon hospital following an extended illness.



Kathryn was born June 12, 1946 to Helen M. (Halula) and Michael Yevchak in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She was a 1964 graduate of Farrell High School.

Kathryn worked in the office for D’Onofrio’s food center.

She was a long time and active member of Abundant Life World Outreach Center in Sharpsville.

Kathryn was an avid reader who also enjoyed gardening and crafting. Most important to her was spending time with her family, children and grandchildren.



She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Aaron) Resele of Transfer; sons, Darren (Karen) Miller of Hermitage and Kirt Miller and his fiancée, Lillie Bower, of West Virginia; six grandchildren, Bryant and Blakely Resele, Braydon and Kaleigh Miller, Madeline and Aeden Miller and also her brother, Michael Yevchak, Jr. of Sharon.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents.



Friends may call Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage. A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Hope Dalessandro officiating.

