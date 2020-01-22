Kathryn Elizabeth McCauley Hake, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Elizabeth McCauley Hake, 61, of Howland, died following an extended illness at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born February 8, 1958, in Warren Ohio, the daughter of Roy L. McCauley and Arlene D. McCauley.

Kathryn graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1975.

She married Kevin D. Hake on January 10, 1976 and just celebrated 44 years of marriage.

She was a homemaker and a devoted loving wife. She enjoyed spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kathy enjoyed all types of crafts, crocheting, gardening, baking and traveling. She loved listening to country music, Michael Jackson and Prince.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin D. Hake; two daughters, Nikia L. Carbone and Natalie (Donald, Jr.) Eckrote; four grandchildren, Kevin Carbone, Haley Carbone, Grace Carbone and Xavier Eckrote; two great-grandchildren, Kaidence Carbone and Jackson Carbone; father, Roy L. McCauley; one sister, Arlene McCauley and two brothers, Stanton (Lisa) McCauley and Richard McCauley.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Arlene D. McCauley and one grandchild, Christopher R. Hake.

A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where Pastor Ray Blasko will officiate.

Calling hours for family and friends will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.