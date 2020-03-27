Kathlene Rebecca May, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathlene Rebecca May, 36, of Warren, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the emergency room of Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital following complications from cardiac arrest.

Becky was born February 22, 1984 in Warren the daughter of Eugenia May and the late Edward Darling and was a lifelong area resident.

A 2001 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, she was currently the assistant manager at Burger King in Girard.

Fond memories of Becky will forever be cherished by her mother of Warren, two sons Michael May of Warren, LaShawn Smith of Warren; a daughter Kreeaira May of Warren, two sisters Jessica (Westley Smith) May of Warren and Patricia May of Cortland and by her fiancé Larry Smith of Warren.

Besides her father, Becky was preceded in death by a brother Michael May.

A caring cremation will take place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

