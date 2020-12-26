Kathleen (Weber) Bartha, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. (Kathy) Bartha slipped peacefully into Heaven the morning of Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020, while listening to a recording of Emmanuel Lutheran Church Bell Choir playing, “In Heaven, In Heaven, It Must be Christmas Time.”

She was born June 7, 1943 to Johanna (Gunesch) and Daniel W. Weber. She was “Sissy” to her older twin brothers, Dan (Nancy) Weber and Mark Weber, who survive her.

Kathy graduated from Salem High School in 1961 and on July 29, 1961, married her sweetheart, Gilbert (Gib) Bartha, Jr. Together they had two daughters, Sheryl (Mark) Hawthorne of Lisbon and Julie (Kim) Bell of Salem. Besides the two wonderful “sons” their daughters brought to the family, they were also blessed with five grandchildren and the ones they love, Avery, Josh and Ashley, Robyn and Joe, Dana and Jordan and Meg and Tyler. From these young couples have come five very lively boys, Austin, Lucas, Kyle, Levi and Zachary. She also has a “special” daughter, Denise Dunckel and her family. We will all miss her terribly.

Kathy was born and raised in Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Salem, where she served as Altar Guild Coordinator and on various other committees and, along with Gib, sang in the Senior Choir.

Kathy’s professional career was as a secretary, working at Lyle Printing/Farm and Dairy for several years and then retiring from Quaker Manufacturing. After retirement, she and Gib spent several winters in Bonita Springs, Florida, where they enjoyed the company of many Salem friends and many more “Snowbird Friends” from around the country.

Kathy and Gib had moved to Assisted Living at Copeland Oaks last fall and our family would like to thank the staff there for their love and care. We also thank the staff at Vibra Hospital in Boardman and the staff of Harbour Light Hospice for the compassionate care they provided both Kathy and her daughters.

A private family service will be provided with love, by her nephew, Gregg Weber of Weber Funeral Home in Lisbon.

A Celebration of Life will be held for her church family when we can give and receive all the hugs we want.

Memorials, in place of flowers, should be made to Emmanual Lutheran Church, 251 S Broadway, Salem, OH 44460.

Our family also asks that when you see a yellow rose, that you think of Kathy with love and fond memories.

