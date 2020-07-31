Kathleen R. Ferguson, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen R. Ferguson, age 74, of South Ridge Rd., Hempfield Township, Greenville, passed away Wednesday evening July 29, 2020 in her residence.

She was born in Greenville on December 1, 1945 to Lloyd and Edna (Armagost) Ramsey.

She was a 1963 graduate of Greenville High School.

She retired as an Eye Technician from Dr. Keith Smith’s office in Greenville and had previously been employed at R.D. Werner Co and First Seneca Bank.

On September 4, 1971 she married James W. Ferguson, he survives at home. Also survivng is a daughter; Jenny Ferguson and her fiance Elmer Nevin of Greenville, a sister and two brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and a brother.

Per Kathy’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

