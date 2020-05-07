Kathleen M. Martello, Wampum, PA

WAMPUM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Martello, 77, of Wampum, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born February 25, 1943 in New Castle the daughter of the late Herman and Jennie (Nerti) Stelter.

She was married to Sisto Martello on May 23, 1964, he survives in Wampum.

Kathy loved camping, cooking, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she is survived by three daughters, Laurie L. Weber and her husband, Craig, of Columbiana, Ohio, Melissa H. Honneffer and her husband, Jeff, of Ellwood City and Kristy R. Martello of Wampum; ten grandchildren, Jena Martin and her husband, Jason, Steven Weber and his wife, Sabrina, Steth Dailey, Alysa Kesselmayer and her husband, Jerry, Tarra, Marra, Jeffrey, Ryder, Alexzandria and Jionni and six great-grandchildren, Karli, Carson, David, Ariston, Harleigh and Wayne.

Private services will be held at William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in the St. Vitus Cemetery.