Kathleen “Kay” H. Talbot, Coitsville, Ohio – Obituary

COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen “Kay” H. Talbot, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born November 10, 1945, in Salem, the daughter of the late Robert L. and Thelma (Hollinger) Talbot.

Kay had many jobs and accomplishments, most notably living in the New York City area, working for IBM.

She was a 1962 graduate of Salem High School.

To say Kay loved animals is an understatement. She was a fierce protector and caretaker of all animals, especially dogs. Not only was she a nationally known breeder and trainer of award-winning English Springer Spaniels, but she was also very active with her local Humane Society. She found many stray dogs in distress and kept the dogs with her while she tried to find the owners or place them in new homes. Kay educated herself on canine medicine so that she was able to treat sick dogs and lengthen their lives. Locals who had problems sought Kay to diagnose the issues and come up with a training plan that would extend their quality of life.

Kay loved pranks and telling jokes, which often ended in her erupting with a huge guttural cackle. More than pranks, she was known for her quick wit, sharp tongue and (often) potty mouth, that could banter with the best of them. She made so many people laugh and touched more lives than she ever knew. She will be missed by many, especially her sweet dogs, which were always her children.

Besides her parents, two brothers, Paul Bloor, Robert H. Talbot and two sisters, Patricia Bloor Miles and Diane Hergenroder, also preceded her in death.

Survivors include one sister, Jean Morrow of Tennessee; one niece, Kristine Conrad; one nephew, Michael Miles and several great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, P.O. Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.