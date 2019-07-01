Kathleen J. “Kitty” Floch, Jamestown, PA – Obituary

JAMESTOWN, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen J. “Kitty” Floch, age 91, of Scott Road, Jamestown, passed away Sunday morning, June 30, 2019 in her residence surrounded by her daughters.



She was born in Westford on November 14, 1927 a daughter of J. Glen and Vonnie (Hollen) Spencer.

On November 29, 1945 in Haggerstown, Maryland, Kitty married Charles D. “Chuck” Floch. He passed away May 14, 2014.

She was a 1945 graduate of Pymatuning Joint High School and was a scoop die specialist at Talon in Meadville for 45 years, she also worked on the family farm.



Kathleen attended Westford United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting and caring for animals. She was an amazing cook. Kitty and Charles truly enjoyed blue grass music and after their retirement they traveled the United States.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Anthony and her husband, Tom, of Westford and Linda Floch and her fiancé, Ron Hostetter, of Westford; a granddaughter, Marcelana McKay and her husband, Dustin, of Florida and a great-granddaughter, Quinn McKay of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chuck; a sister, Lillian Burns and two brothers, Ronnie Glen Spencer and John Spencer.



As per Kitty’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Burial will be private in South Shenango Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westford United Methodist Church, 2031 Westford Road, Westford, PA 16134 or Strayhaven Inc., 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.



Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.

