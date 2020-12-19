Katherine Marie (Vario) Vivolo, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine (Katy) was born in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on November 21, 1921 to Jenny and Anthony Vario.

She passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

She lived on the West Side as a youngster and attended school there.

As a young girl she worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and during the war was a Rosie the Riveter in the steel mills. In her later years, she was a candy maker for Geordan Candy for 30 years. That job was her ultimate favorite because of her acquired friendships and her best friend, Josephine (Jo) Vario.

Katy married Louis J. Vivolo on April 14, 1944 and they raised three daughters, Marilyn (Mel) Hockensmith, JoAnn (Joe) Venosky and Kathy (Michael) Welsh.

She loved ice cream, wintering in Florida, Las Vegas, dancing and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed watching football, baseball, golf, and her soap operas.

Katy made the best wedding soup and as matriarch of the family enjoyed the holidays with family.

In her later years, she resided at Liberty Health Center where she was named Queen of the Facility.

She sadly leaves her three daughters and their spouses; four grandchildren, Nicole (Randy Direns), Mark (Kasi) Hockensmith, Christy (Bob) Rohrbaugh and Lori (Rick) Tackett. She leaves seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Connor, Luigi, Trevor, Lorenzo, Lucia, Bella and Livia. She leaves her brother, Sam Vario and her special nieces and nephews whom she loved.

She is preceded in death by brothers, Felix, Joe and William Vario; sisters, Marge Tarantine, Lucy Rivette and Dorothy Carter.

Katy was Catholic and a member of St. Anthony Church.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Liberty Health Care Staff, Dr. John Delliquadri and Dr. James Enyeart for the love and compassion that was shown to her.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private and burial will be at Tod Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Katherine Marie (Vario) Vivolo, please visit our floral store.