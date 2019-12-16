Katherine Confoey, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine Confoey, 89, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Continuing Healthcare of Niles following an extended illness.



She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on February 13, 1930, the daughter of John and Helen (Ferencz) Pluchinsky.

Katherine was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Niles.

She enjoyed playing bingo, watching game shows on television and shopping at yard and garage sales. She cherished the time spent visiting family.

She worked as a dietitian, nurse’s aide and in the housekeeping department for 35 years at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Niles and retired in 2009.



Katherine is survived by two daughters, Linda (Kenneth) Tripodi of Niles, Nancy Vaughn of Sterling, Virginia; three grandchildren, Heather Gallos, Douglas Vaughn II, Katie (Tom) Hank; two great-grandchildren, Troy and Nicholas Fracyon; close-niece, Barbara Cellio of Colorado; dear neighbors, and friends, Richard and JoAnn Dunnigan of Niles.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Confoey, whom she married in 1951 and who died September 19, 1980; three sisters, Helen Klepher, Mary Fecko, Ann Demyan; four brothers, Michael, George, John, Andrew Pluchinsky and dear friend, Mary Lambert.



Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where the Mt. Carmel Bereavement Ministry will have a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

Service of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.



