Katherine A. Ugran Obituary

Katherine A. Ugran, 95, longtime resident of the city’s west side, passed away Saturday evening, October 6, 2018, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman, surrounded by her loving family, after a long and fulfilling life.

Katherine was born January 6, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Blaze and Helen Rendic Markovich and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1942 graduate of The Rayen School.

She worked as a time clerk for Truscon Steel until her marriage, when she became a beloved and loving wife, mother and homemaker who then dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Katherine was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society.

She also belonged to the St. George Lodge No. 66, Croatian Fraternal Union and the Croatian Pensioners Club. Mrs. Ugran was also active in the PTA at West Elementary School and at Chaney High School and was a member of the Chaney High Band Boosters and of the Ohio University Mothers Club.

Mrs. Ugran’s husband of 70 years, Victor Ugran, Sr., whom she married January 19, 1946, passed away June 24, 2016. She and her husband loved to travel and were very proud to have traveled through each of the country’s 50 states.

Katherine leaves two sons, Victor, Jr. (Janis) Ugran of Boardman and Joseph (Claudine) Ugran of Austintown; a daughter, Kathleen (Richard) Antonucci of Austintown; six grandchildren, Victor Scott (Yvonne) Ugran, Rebecca (Ryan) Foltz, Richard (Rebecka) Antonucci, Robert (Minette) Antonucci, Lisa (Andy) Pacconi and Kimberly (Jeremy) Pytel and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, a brother, Steve Markovich, preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 11 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, October 11 at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery, where Katherine will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made in Katherine’s name to the Croatian Fraternal Union Scholarship Foundation, 100 Delaney Drive, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 15235.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Mrs. Ugran’s family.