Karen Y. Stanley, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Y. Stanley 63, passed away at 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on October 8, 1956, the daughter of Bernard T. and Mary E. (Donahue) Treharn.

She was a 1975 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was of the Catholic Faith.

For many years she was a clerk at the Fast Trac Convenience Store in Boardman.

Karen enjoyed reading but most of all she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her husband, David E. Stanley of McDonald; daughter, Megan R. Stanley of McDonald; three grandchildren, Kaylin E. Stanley, Jaden Charlton and Addison Stanley; two brothers, Gerald (Val) Lockhart of St. Louis, Missouri and Stephen Treharn of McDonald and sister, Linda (Delbert) Grafton of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Lockhart and sister, Patricia Vanoverbeck.

Calling Hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Arrangements are being handled by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

