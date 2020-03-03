Karen Sue McConnaughy, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue McConnaughy, 66, of East Home Street, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on August 5, 1953 a daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (Graham) Craven.

She was married to the late David E. McConnaughy who died October 29, 2010.

Karen worked in the kitchen at Golden Hill Nursing Home and enjoyed art, watching scary movies, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by four children, Doug Mullins of West Pittsburg, William Mullins and his wife Lori of New Castle, David J. McConnaughy and his wife Samantha of New Castle and Ashley Alwahkyan of New Castle, one brother, Randy Carven of Florida, two sisters, Denise Bonzo of Florida and Sherry Humphrey of Grove City, twelve grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.