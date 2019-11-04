Karen S. Seaux, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen S. (Pancake) Seaux, 68, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Salem Regional Medical Center after battling a lengthy illness.

Karen was born November 21, 1950 in East Liverpool, daughter of the late Albert and Evelyn Brooks Palmer.

She was an active member of the Lake Mount Church of Christ for 50 years and was a member of the choir and the Christian Workers.

Karen worked for New Waterford Bank and PNC bank in Boardman from 1983 until 2013, serving many capacities including, branch manager and head teller.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and most especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Roy of 17 years, whom she married in 2002; two daughters, Lisa (Rich) Burbick and Tracy (James) Bruderly both of Leetonia; son, Kevin (Wendi) Pancake of Springville, Utah; two stepdaughters, Renee (Jason) Pancake of East Palestine and Wendy Seaux of Norfolk, Virginia; two stepsons, Wade (Loretta) Seaux of Rayne, Louisiana and Justin (Andree) Seaux of Youngsville, Louisiana; two brothers, Bill (Venita) Palmer and Jerry (Lynn) Palmer; sister, Bertie Schwartz; 22 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Gary in 1969; as well as, a sister, Jane Schmitt; two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Anberlin and a dear sister and brother in the Lord, Jay and Patsy Pancake.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Lake Mount Church of Christ, 6290 SR 7, New Waterford, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8 at the church with Tim Postle officiating.

All other services will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Lake Mount Church of Christ Christian Workers.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.