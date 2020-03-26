Karen P. Schumer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen P. Schumer, 73, of Jupiter, Florida, departed this world to step into eternal life with her Lord, Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, following a 15-year battle with MSA (Multiple Systems Atrophy).



Karen was born June 9, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the first of ten children of Melvin and Jeanne Lyden Schumer.



Karen grew up in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a 1964 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School then graduated From Loretto Heights College in Denver Colorado.

She taught junior high school in Waterloo, Iowa and worked as a regional public relations director for Gov. Gilligan in Ohio. She worked in fundraising and public relations at Denison University, Ohio State University Fisher College of Business and finished her working career for Youth for Christ of Central Ohio.

After retiring Karen moved to Jupiter.



While living in Westerville, Ohio, she was a member of Xenos Christian Fellowship, where she was active in many groups, discipled many women and taught Bible studies.



She is survived by her siblings, Melvin (Vinnie) Schumer of Carrollton, Ohio, John (Karen) Schumer of Sandwich, Massachusetts, Greg (Bowie) Schumer of Jupiter, Margie (JC) Brady of Mooresville, North Carolina, Brad (Gina) Schumer of Poland, Ohio, Jeanne (John) Kelly of Palm Beach Gardens, Joe (Mary) Schumer of Weidman, Michigan, Jim (Jan) Schumer of Columbus, Ohio and Patrick (Cathy) Schumer of Westerville, Ohio and 21 nieces and and nephews.

A memorial in her honor will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Taylor and Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter, Florida.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 27, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.