Karen Lynn Ochsenbine Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Karen Lynn Ochsenbine, 71, of Warren, passed away Friday morning, December 14, 2018, at St. Joseph's Health Center in Warren.

She was born August 3, 1947, in Warren, the daughter of Robin and Rose (Jakubick) Hood.

Karen worked for General Motors in Lordstown for 30 years, prior to retiring.

She married Frank A. Ochsenbine on September 3, 1965. They shared 53 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Karen was a devoted wife and mother. She was an avid reader, with a strong drive to always learn new things and she also had a passion for arts, crafts, nature and animals.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two children, Larry (Brandi) Ochsenbine, of Niles and Evonne (Scott) Bradley, of Amherst. She also leaves behind four brothers, Dave (Tammy) Hood, Rich Hood, Dale Hood and Ron (Miriam) Hood; a sister-in-law, Linda Hood; a grandson, Kyle Bradley and her dog, Streak.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with the family's wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. Ochsenbine are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.