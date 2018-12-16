Watch Live: 27 First News

My Valley Tributes

Karen Lynn Ochsenbine Obituary

Warren, Ohio - December 14, 2018

By:

Posted: Dec 16, 2018 04:31 PM EST

Updated: Dec 16, 2018 04:31 PM EST

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Karen Lynn Ochsenbine, 71, of Warren, passed away Friday morning, December 14, 2018, at St. Joseph's Health Center in Warren. 

She was born August 3, 1947, in Warren, the daughter of Robin and Rose (Jakubick) Hood.

Karen worked for General Motors in Lordstown for 30 years, prior to retiring. 

She married Frank A. Ochsenbine on September 3, 1965. They shared 53 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her. 

Karen was a devoted wife and mother. She was an avid reader, with a strong drive to always learn new things and she also had a passion for arts, crafts, nature and animals.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two children, Larry (Brandi) Ochsenbine, of Niles and Evonne (Scott) Bradley, of Amherst. She also leaves behind four brothers, Dave (Tammy) Hood, Rich Hood, Dale Hood and Ron (Miriam) Hood; a sister-in-law, Linda Hood; a grandson, Kyle Bradley and her dog, Streak.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with the family's wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. Ochsenbine are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Helen L. Bayuk Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen L. Bayuk Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Simmons, Embiid lead 76ers past Cavs in Butler's return
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Simmons, Embiid lead 76ers past Cavs in Butler's return

    Ben Simmons had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season, Joel...

    Read More »
  • H. Louise Walker Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    H. Louise Walker Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth T. (DelBuono) DeVito Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth T. (DelBuono) DeVito Obituary

    Poland, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Genevieve M. (Tondi) Hawkins Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Genevieve M. (Tondi) Hawkins Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Karen Lynn Ochsenbine Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Karen Lynn Ochsenbine Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Michael S. Keller D.O. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Michael S. Keller D.O. Obituary

    Fowler, Ohio - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Ronald M. Glass Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ronald M. Glass Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Thearl Boggs Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thearl Boggs Obituary

    Vienna, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Norma Jean Watson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Norma Jean Watson Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Winifred D. Bowers Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Winifred D. Bowers Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles Michael
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Michael "Chuck" Wilson Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - December 16, 2018

    Read More »
  • Hazel I. Crouse Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hazel I. Crouse Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cindy Ann Michael Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cindy Ann Michael Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Thomas M. Matas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas M. Matas Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Guy A. Shebat Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Guy A. Shebat Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - December 7, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help