Karen L. Cline, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Cline, 64, a longtime resident of Lisbon, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Boardman following a brief illness.

Karen was born April 10, 1956 in Dennison, Ohio, daughter of the late Lawrence Huff and Donna Hill Miller.

She was a 1974 graduate of East Palestine High School and a 1998 graduate of Kent State- East Liverpool campus, where she obtained a degree in nursing.

Karen worked for 30 years at Salem Hospital and three years at MVI Home Health as a Registered Nurse.

She was a longtime member of Lake Mount Church of Christ.

Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, most especially her grandchildren and going to the beach. She had a servant’s heart and enjoyed taking care of others.

Karen is survived by her husband of 46 years, Artie Cline; son, Chad Cline of Columbiana; daughter, Amy (Charles) Holley of Monroe, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Tricia Cline of Columbiana; seven grandchildren, Emma (Bradley) Green, Alania Holley, Chase, Maddie and Spencer Cline, Lydia and Nadia Holley; three brothers, Larry (Jenny) Huff, Mark (Heather) Huff, Jamie Huff; four sisters, Linda (Bob) Miller, Cyndi (John) Martin, Sue (George) Libert and Ana Marie Haakinson as well as a mother-in-law, Mary Huff.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Huff; mother, Donna (John) Miller; sister, Doris Todd and a nephew Gregory Gorby in infancy.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Lake Mount Church of Christ with Jason Cole and Tim Postal officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Heartbeat of Columbiana County PO Box 204, East Liverpool, OH 43920

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.



