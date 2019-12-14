Karen F. Pruski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen F. Pruski, 77, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Center.

She was born January 18, 1942 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Anthony and Helen Marie (Carpenter) Scarcelli and had lived in Ohio since 1965.

A devoted and loving woman, Karen worked as a caretaker and nurse’s aide in different hospitals and nursing homes.

She was an avid collector of all things Tinker Bell and enjoyed her Pittsburgh sports teams, the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins.

Precious memories of Karen live on with her beloved husband of fifty-seven years, Charles Pruski; two daughters, Helen Neal of Youngstown and Kathi Pruski of Youngstown; a granddaughter, Rachel Marie, Neal and a sister, Kathy Patrick of Conway, South Carolina.

Preceding her in death are her parents; a son, Charles Anthony Pruski; and two brothers, Frank Scarcelli and James Scarcelli.

Per her request, services are private. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

