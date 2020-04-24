Karen Elizabeth Flanigan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Elizabeth Flanigan, 60 of 2861 Belmar Drive, Youngstown, departed this life Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 5:05 p.m. at Cleveland Select Specialty Hospital, following complications of an extended illness.

She was born January 9, 1960 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James and Emily Ann Jones Harris, residing in the area since the 1980’s.

She was a 1977 graduate of Mastbaum Vocational Technical High School (Philadelphia), where she was Captain of the Cheerleading Squad, during the time her four brothers played football.

Ms. Flanigan was employed with Strawbridges & Clothier for several years.

She was a member of Abundant Life Ministries and enjoyed sports and volleyball.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Anthony J. Flanigan of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Clifford F. Smith of Youngstown and NacDaniel J. Flanigan of Youngstown; five brothers, James Harris Jr. of Youngstown, Keith (Dale) Harris of Philadelphia, Jeffrey Michael Harris of Youngstown, Jerome Harris of Charleston, South Carolina and Tracey Harris of Philadelphia; three sisters, Mrs. Jennifer (Tony) McIntosh of Campbell, Ms. Sarah Lane Harris of Chester, Pennsylvania and Ms. Freda Austin of Richmond, Viginia; six grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Kevin Harris.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church with calling hours to be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Social Distancing will be up held.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to Ms. Jennifer McIntosh, 546 Whipple Avenue, Campbell 44405.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.