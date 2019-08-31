Karen Ann Wiery, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann Wiery, 45, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday morning, August 30, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Warren on October 15, 1973, the daughter of Edwin E. and Elaine (Entler) Rivera.

Karen was a loving mother with a kind beautiful soul and heart. She enjoyed being surrounded by nature, camping, was a lover of animals, music and the arts. She had a free spirit, a compassionate heart and a love for life.

Karen is survived by six children, Abigail Wiery of Niles, Ashley Wiery of Niles, Ava Wiery of New Middletown, Anna Wiery of New Middletown, Nicholas Wiery of New Middletown and Adelaide Dabney of New Middletown; mother, Elaine Rivera of Niles; two sisters, Donna (John) Mark of McDonald and Jeannette (Todd) Williams of Madison, Mississippi; two brothers, Edwin (Connie) Rivera of Kempner, Texas, Robert (Dan Seifried) Rivera of Cleveland Heights and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin E. Rivera, who passed away on July 25, 1994.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

A prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. St. Stephen Church Deacon Frank Marino will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

