Karen Ann McFall, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann McFall, 66, of Marshall Avenue, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born October 21, 1953 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Bernard and Phyllis (Anderson) Jackson.

She was married to Donald McFall on May 20, 2005, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. McFall was a nurse’s aide at Golden Hill Nursing Home and Haven Nursing Home retiring after 30 years.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, making arts and crafts and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband she is survived by one daughter, Destiny Smith of New Castle; three stepchildren, Donald McFall II of New Castle, Pabby McFall of New Castle and Arvenia McFall of New Castle; three brothers, Bernard Jackson of Pittsburgh, David Jackson of New Castle and Melvin Jackson of New Castle; one sister, Marcia Jackson of New Castle and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Lorenzo Jackson and her brother, Barry Jackson.

Memorial services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.