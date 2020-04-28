Karen Ann Black, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann Black, of Greenville, formerly of Sharon passed away Sunday morning, April 26, 2020 at The Grove at Greenville after an extended illness. She was 72.

Mrs. Black was born in Sharon on January 10, 1948 to Olga (Niec) and William Morganstern.

She attended Sharon High School.

She was employed at White Cliff Nursing Home for 14 years and was formerly employed at the Greenville Dry Cleaning Co.

Karen had a immense love for children and animals. Her dogs Sheba, Spanky and Chloe were a joy to her. Her hobbies were gardening, sewing, crafting, camping and scrap booking. She was a people person and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived at home by her husband Thomas W. Black, they were married on January 4, 2001; her son, Mark Sewinsky of Sharon; a sister, Joanne Coriana of Hermitage; a step-daughter, Leya Bralich and her husband Steve and their children Luke and Noah all of Charlotte, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Krista, Celeste, Emily, Morgan and Cullen; a great grandson, Cory.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter Amy Lynn.

A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.