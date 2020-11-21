Karen (Anderson) Cowan, Boardman, Ohio



BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen (Anderson) Cowan, age 74, of Anaheim, California, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Born July 23, 1946, she grew up in Northeast Ohio with her parents, Lester and Margaret Anderson and two brothers, Garry and David Anderson.

After graduating from Boardman High School she moved to California where she met her husband, Gordon; they were married on July 23, 1971 (49 years).

Karen and Gordon raised two daughters, Carrie (Steven) and Christie (Michael). They

have five grandchildren, Nathan, Paige, Katelyn, Regan and Remington.

Karen worked as an instructional aide for the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District for 20

years.

After retiring she enjoyed travel; photography, especially children and nature, and crochet. She was

originator and administrator of the (continuing) Facebook page for Boardman High Schoolʼs Class of

1964.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Hilgenfeld Mortuary in Anaheim with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., services following from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Graveside services will take place at Green Hills Cemetery.

Covid-19 protocols will apply and livestream link will be available.