Kaleigh Elizabeth Anderson, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kaleigh Elizabeth Anderson, 29, of Greenville, was born on May 4, 1990 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She passed suddenly from this life the morning of Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Kaleigh was a beloved daughter, supportive sister and caring granddaughter. Her creative ability was evident in how she approached her life and any project. Kaleigh was blessed with an amazing sense of humor. She enjoyed all forms of music, especially the Backstreet Boys. She was an avid fan of Harry Potter, loved the trips to Universal in Florida and was always looking for the next production in theater. Kaleigh was always patient and helpful to those in need of IT assistance as her technical ability with computers was a big asset to both friends and family. She enjoyed traveling with family, reading, computer games and especially her cat, Gizmo.

She is survived by her parents Randy and Deb; her brother, Zach, whom she adored; her grandparents, Paul and Janet McKernan; Aunt, Kim, who always referred to her as “Princess Kaleigh” and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Brooks Anderson, with whom she shared a special relationship, as well as her grandmother, Colette Anderson.

