Kabat W. Boggs, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

Kabat W. Boggs, 46, of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, having fought a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born May 28, 1973 in Orrville, the son of Noble C. and Sharon M. (Stanton) Boggs Woods and had lived in Ohio all his life.

Kabat was a graduate of Newton Falls High School and worked as a foreman for Normandy Plastics in Middlefield.

A hard, meticulous worker, he loved trucks and fast cars, and collected Star Wars figures. A bright man with a quick wit, he was a doting uncle to his niece and four nephews.

Precious memories of Kabat live on with his mother, Sharon M. Woods (Thomas) of Newton Falls; a sister, Niobe Trickett (Eddie) of Newton Falls; a niece; four nephews and a stepson, Jeffrey Addicott.

Preceding him in death are his father, Noble C. Boggs and his brother, Kiley N. Boggs.

Services are private. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

