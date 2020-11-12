Justin NL Royer, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Justin NL Royer, age 36, of Denton, Texas, formerly of Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020 after a courageous two- year battle with cancer.

He was born in Greenville on March 14, 1984 a son of Keith Royer and Deborah Williams.

He was a 2002 graduate of Greenville High School and served his country in the United States Army.

He enjoyed traveling and watching hockey and football.

Justin is survived by his mother, Deborah Lambert and her husband, David, of Jamestown; his father, Keith Royer of Puyallup, Washington; his son, who he truly loved, Jude Royer of Rochester, New York; his significant other, Rochelle Sykes and her son, Avery, both of Denton, Texas; a sister, Nikki Coleman and her husband, Joey, of Puyallup, Washington; two brothers, David Lee Lambert, Jr. of Newport, Tennessee and Troy Lee Lambert of Fayetteville, North Carolina; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Michele Royer; maternal grandparents, Leon and Patricia Williams and paternal grandparents, Robert and Helen Royer.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Rev. Christopher Barnes, as celebrant Pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

Masks are required for all in attendance.