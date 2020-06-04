Justin David Hart, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Justin David Hart, 31, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He was the son of Kerry and LuAnne (Graber) Hart and was born March 19, 1989, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

He is survived by his parents, along with his brothers, Jacob Lee Hart of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Jordan Taylor Hart and his wife, Malyn, of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Jarod Allen Hart of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his grandmothers, Cora Graber and Charlotte Hart, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Justin graduated with his MBA from Robert Morris University in 2013.

He worked at DON Services in New Castle, Pennsylvania as an accountant.

His favorite things to do were fishing out on the pontoon boat, taking his dog to swim at the creek and sitting by a bonfire with his family. He enjoyed playing video games with his brothers. He loved traveling to his brother’s house over the weekend to enjoy sushi with friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Joseph Graber and James Hart, Sr.

The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., with a funeral service following at 4:00 p.m., at the Turner Funeral Home, 500 6th Street, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, with Dan Peterson, officiating.

To ensure continued safety of our community and the families we serve, we will be continuing to practice social distancing and following the recommended guidelines given by the CDC.

You may sign his guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Justin David Hart please visit our Sympathy Store.