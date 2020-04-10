Justin Black, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Justin Black, age 40, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

He was born February 5, 1980 in Youngstown, the son of Randall and Nicolina (Ruozzo) Black and was a lifelong area resident.

A graduate of Lowellville High School, Justin worked at various jobs.

He enjoyed body building and working on cars.

Precious memories of Justin live on with his parents of Lowellville; his son, Tyler Black of Boardman; two brothers, Robert Black of Lowellville and Jeffory Black of Mineral Ridge and many other friends and family who loved him dearly.

Because of the current health crisis, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of Justin’s good life will be held at a later date. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.