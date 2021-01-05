Junior Damous, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Junior Damous will be held Saturday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave.

Mr. Damous departed this life Saturday, January 3, 2021. Mr. Damous, affectionately known as “PA” , was born on October 14, 1946 in Wetumpka, Alabama a son of Ludie Mae Jackson and Wilbur Borom.

He moved to Albany, New York at an early age, and at the age of 14, he made Youngstown, Ohio his home.

Junior was a faithful member of the Ebenezer Church of God in Christ in Youngstown, where he was a Sunday School teacher and YPWW leader.

He worked as a Maintenance Technician for General Electric, and after 30 plus years of service, he retired in 2004.

“Pa” was an outgoing individual, who loved to make people laugh! A natural born comedian in his own right. He was kind hearted, and helped anyone in need. His favorite television show was Sanford and Son, and no matter what was on the menu, he absolutely loved his fried chicken!

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving daughters, Shelly A. Damous of Cleveland, Laticia Damous and Carmella Hendrix of Youngstown and LaWanna Damous of Atlanta, Georgia; 13 grandchildren, one of which he reared, D’Aaron Damous; 17 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Lucille D Hancock, of Alpharetta, Georgia Tommy D Jackson of Youngstown; a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Willie Paul, Willie Bernard Jackson and Loretta Damous; his grandson, Devon L Damous and a nephew, Michael B Jackson.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 9, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

