June W. Ramsay, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – June Wilson Ramsay, age 100, passed away Sunday morning, December 27, 2020, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Greenville on June 6, 1920, a daughter of Ralph S. and Ethel (Callahan) Wilson.

She was a graduate of Penn High School.

She was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Sharon, where she met her husband James Forrest Ramsay of Paisley Scotland,they were married in 1946. James passed away in 1980.

June is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline Parks of Charlotte, North Carolina; two sons, James K. Ramsay and his wife Debra of Greensburg, Pennsylvania and David E. Ramsay and his wife Carole of Golden, Colorado; She has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Jane and brother-in-law, John McSkimming and son-in-law, Roger Parks.

Her family would like to express great appreciation and thanks for all of the wonderful care that June received at St. Paul’s and Kindred Hospice.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Internment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.