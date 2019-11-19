June Louise Samol, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Louise Samol, 78, of Wesley Chapel, Flordia, formerly of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Heartland of Zephyrhills Nursing Home in Zephyrhills, Florida.

June was born June 8, 1941, to Howard R. and Mary (Pelles) Haag in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School and attended Emmanuel College in Georgia before attending Youngstown State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1963.

On June 28, 1963, June married her husband, the late Matthew Samol, who passed away, September 1, 2007.

She worked for Westinghouse, Inc., Sharon, Pennsylvania, as a secretary for 22 years, until her retirement.

June married her husband in Sharon Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she was very active and a lifelong member.

She is survived by her sister, Marcia (James) Sagenich of Wesley Chapel, Florida.

June was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Per her request, private burial will take place in America’s Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.